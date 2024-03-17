St. Fratty’s Day: Property damage, citations given and arrests made near Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Thousands gathered in St. Patrick's Day related parties that turned chaotic leading to property damage, citations given and arrests made early Saturday morning near Cal Poly.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, it all stemmed to what is traditionally known as "St. Fratty's Day" by Cal Poly students.



SLOPD says, calls came in around 3:30 a.m. about disturbance of the peace in multiple neighborhoods nearby the Cal Poly campus. In efforts to address the matter, SLOPD mobilized a maximum deployment of personnel.

As disturbances escalated, SLOPD began issuing citations for various infractions including disturbing the peace, unruly gatherings, open containers of alcohol, public urination and public intoxication.

SLOPD say, the large gathering resulted in damage to several vehicles in the vicinity of the parties.

"As violations were reported, enforcement actions continued to be taken with arrests and citations being issued, said SLOPD in a press release. "Approximately, six thousand to seven thousand individuals congregated in the streets adjacent to the Cal Poly campus."

As the morning went on, officers continued its efforts to maintain order, resulting in a large number of citations and arrests.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., SLOPD made the decision to close off streets surrounding Hathaway Avenue and Bond Street due to the large gatherings.

According to SLOPD, there were no major incidents reported within the city.

SLOPD was assisted by the Cal Poly Police Department, the Cal State Police, California Men’s Colony, and the Alcohol Beverage Control.

More details on the numbers of arrests and citations issued will come out in the coming days, says SLOPD.

Statement from Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong

In a statement sent to us by Cal Poly, their President Jeffrey D. Armstrong lambasted the events that unfolded on March 16th.