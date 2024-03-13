Santa Maria woman identified as the victim from Monday fatal single-vehicle incident on Creston Road

TEMPLETON, Calif. – California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) has released the identity of the 43-year-old Santa Maria woman killed after a single-vehicle incident on Creston Road on Monday as Elizabeth J. Hernandez.

Hernandez was the passenger in a BMW that left the roadway before overturning multiple times detail CHP.

The 20-year-old driver of the vehicle who fled the scene before the arrival of first responders was arrested later on Monday in connection with the incident state CHP.

The investigation into the circumstances of Hernandez's death remain under investigation.