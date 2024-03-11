One person is dead and two people hospitalized after single-vehicle incident on Creston Road Monday morning; Driver remains at large

TEMPLETON, Calif. – One person has died and two people were transported with major injuries following a single-vehicle incident on Creston Road east of Templeton Monday morning.

The driver of the vehicle remains at large state California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP).

On Mar. 11, about 29 minutes after midnight, a still unknown person was driving eastbound on Creston Road at a high rate of speed when the driver allowed their grey 2008 BMW 328i to turn to the right and leave the paved roadway detail CHP.

According to CHP, the BMW overturned multiple times, ejecting all three passengers before coming to rest on its wheels facing north in both lanes of Creston Road.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene and has yet to be located or identified state CHP.

One passenger, a 43-year-old Santa Maria man, was declared dead at the scene detail CHP.

According to CHP, the two other passengers, 41-year-old Carlos Torres-Diaz and 47-year-old Aliandro Torres-Gomez, both of Paso Robles, were transported to Sierra Vista Medical Center with major injuries.

Anyone with more information about this active investigation is asked to contact CHP at 805-400-6720.