Paso Robles Police investigating Monday morning gunshots

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Multiple calls about gunshots were reported north of 31st Street early Monday morning in Paso Robles and an investigation into the incident is underway.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD), officers responding to the calls discovered two spent shell casings in the roadway, but no victims nor bullet strikes were located.

One witness reported seeing a muzzle flash from the open window of a white sedan heading northbound on Railroad Street state PRPD.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact PRPD at 805-237-6464.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-529-7867.