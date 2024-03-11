Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles Police investigating Monday morning gunshots

Paso Robles Police Department
By
today at 12:23 pm
Published 12:44 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Multiple calls about gunshots were reported north of 31st Street early Monday morning in Paso Robles and an investigation into the incident is underway.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD), officers responding to the calls discovered two spent shell casings in the roadway, but no victims nor bullet strikes were located.

One witness reported seeing a muzzle flash from the open window of a white sedan heading northbound on Railroad Street state PRPD.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact PRPD at 805-237-6464.

You can also report your information while remaining anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-529-7867.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

