SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, Edgar Nolverto Guevara was sentenced to 645 years to life in state prison after his conviction for 19 counts of sex crimes committed against four different children.

On Dec. 18, 2023, Guevara was convicted of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four separate children under the age of 14 between 2004 and 2022 state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

During the two-week trial in December of 2023, jurors heard from the four survivors, law enforcement, witnesses, and heard evidence that in 2007, Guevara had been previously convicted of committing a sex crime on a minor detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

The jury also found true that Guevara had been convicted of criminal threats in 2001 which qualifies as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

During his sentencing hearing, Guevara had to be removed from the courtroom during witness impact statements provided by the four sexual assault survivors when he began a profanity-laced tirade state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

“Today the defendant loses his freedom," said Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker. "At the same time, I hope our four survivors have regained their sense of freedom knowing he can never hurt another woman or child because of their profound bravery.”