Edgar Nolverto Guevara convicted on 19 separate child sex crime counts on Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Wednesday that a jury has found Edgar Nolverto Guevara guilty of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four separate children.

The jury also found that Guevara had been convicted previously of Criminal Threats in 2001 which counts as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Guevara committed his crimes between 2004 and 2022 against four separate children under the age of 14.

During the trial, jurors heard from all four survivors, witnesses, and law enforcement as well as were presented evidence that Guevara had been convicted of committing a sex crime on a person under the age of 18 in 2007 explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

“For years this defendant used manipulation, force, and fear to sexually assault four children. Today, he got what he deserved,” said Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker. “Each of the young survivors overcame unique challenges to report and testify against their abuser and we are so grateful for their bravery. A special thank you to District Attorney Investigator Rose Denny and the DA Bureau of Investigation for their tireless work to bring this defendant to justice, and to the jury for their focused effort in reaching just verdicts.”

Guevara is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 23, 2024, in Department 6 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison for his crimes.