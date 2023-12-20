Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Edgar Nolverto Guevara convicted on 19 separate child sex crime counts on Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 12:46 pm
Published 1:09 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Wednesday that a jury has found Edgar Nolverto Guevara guilty of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four separate children.

The jury also found that Guevara had been convicted previously of Criminal Threats in 2001 which counts as a strike under California's Three Strikes Law state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Guevara committed his crimes between 2004 and 2022 against four separate children under the age of 14.

During the trial, jurors heard from all four survivors, witnesses, and law enforcement as well as were presented evidence that Guevara had been convicted of committing a sex crime on a person under the age of 18 in 2007 explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

“For years this defendant used manipulation, force, and fear to sexually assault four children. Today, he got what he deserved,” said Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker.  “Each of the young survivors overcame unique challenges to report and testify against their abuser and we are so grateful for their bravery.  A special thank you to District Attorney Investigator Rose Denny and the DA Bureau of Investigation for their tireless work to bring this defendant to justice, and to the jury for their focused effort in reaching just verdicts.”

Guevara is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 23, 2024, in Department 6 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison for his crimes.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
crime and convictions
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content