Bradley Norman Parrish sentenced to 25 years to life for 2022 aggravated arson at SLO Elks Lodge

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Bradley Norman Parrish was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison on Thursday following his conviction of aggravated arson in July of last year.

Parrish had four previous convictions for arson on his record state San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

During the week-long trial, jurors heard evidence that Parrish intentionally set a fire in the creek area next to the Elks Lodge of San Luis Obispo on Jun. 13, 2022 detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, two good Samaritans saw the smoke and responded to the flames and while doing so, Parish confronted one of the good Samaritans who had grabbed a shovel and Parrish threatened to fight him.

San Luis Obispo Fire Department put out the spreading flames before it seriously threatened any nearby structure relay San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

After his conviction, Parrish waived his right to a jury trial on his prior convictions and the trial court found that he had been convicted previously of four separate arson offenses in 1994, 2005, 2018, 2019 detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Three of Parrish's four prior convictions are considered strike offenses under California's Three Strikes Sentencing Law and because this was his fourth qualifying strike offense, he received a sentence of 25 years to life explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, before sentencing in this case, the judge denied a defense request to dismiss two of the prior strikes which would have reduced Parrish's sentence.