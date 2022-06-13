Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 6:08 pm

San Luis Obispo Fire crews contain small vegetation fire that originated in homeless encampment

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo City Fire crews were able to contain a vegetation fire off of Elks Lane that originated in a homeless encampment on Monday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m., according to incident response pages.

Crews were able to contain it to a 20-feet by 20-feet spot by roughly 5 p.m., and "rapid response kept (the) fire from spreading to nearby motor homes and trailers," the fire department said in a tweet on Monday evening.

There were no structures damaged and no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content