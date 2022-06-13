San Luis Obispo Fire crews contain small vegetation fire that originated in homeless encampment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo City Fire crews were able to contain a vegetation fire off of Elks Lane that originated in a homeless encampment on Monday afternoon, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The fire was first reported around 4:30 p.m., according to incident response pages.

Vegetation Fire contained to a 20’ x 20’ spot. Rapid response kept fire from spreading to nearby motor homes & trailers, no structures damaged. No reported injuries. Cause is under investigation. The fire originated in homeless encampment.#SLOCity pic.twitter.com/I8aGHIZzqM — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) June 14, 2022

Crews were able to contain it to a 20-feet by 20-feet spot by roughly 5 p.m., and "rapid response kept (the) fire from spreading to nearby motor homes and trailers," the fire department said in a tweet on Monday evening.

There were no structures damaged and no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.