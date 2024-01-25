Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Groundbreaking held for transformational mixed-use project at busy downtown Grover Beach intersection

Palladium
(Image courtesy of Coastal Community Builders)
Palladium
(Image courtesy of Coastal Community Builders)
Palladium
By
today at 10:16 am
Published 11:07 am

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Groundbreaking was held Thursday morning for a transformational mixed-use development at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Grover Beach.

City officials, representatives with developers Coastal Community Builders, along with members of the public were on hand to mark the official start of construction of Palladium, a multi-story project located at the corner of W. Grand Avenue and 4th Street.

The property currently sits vacant on the southeast corner of the intersection, directly across the street from a 7-11 store and catty-corner from the Rib Line by the Beach restaurant.

When completed, Palladium will feature 37 new luxury condominiums, as well as commercial space on the ground floor just four blocks from the beach.

The development represents a significant step forward in the city's overall vision of revitalizing its downtown core along W. Grand Avenue.

Grover Beach officials believe Palladium will be a catalyst to help spur additional growth and development in the important business sector that runs along Grand Avenue between Highway 1 and the city's border with Arroyo Grande near Oak Park Boulevard.

Construction is expected to last 12-14 months, with completion estimated to be March 2025.

For more information about Palladium, click here.

