Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda of SLO sentenced to 80 years for sex acts on two children and burglary

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Monday that Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda of San Luis Obispo was sentenced to 80 years to life in state prison for his conviction for four counts of sexual assault involving two children, aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.

CambrayMiranda committed these crimes between April 2016 and May 2018 and was also sentenced to four years in prison to be served consecutively based on his guilty plea for a non-related residential burglary on May 31, 2021, in the City of San Luis Obispo detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

“For years this predator leveraged a position of trust to manipulate and sexually assault these young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich who prosecuted both cases. “I am in awe of the strength and courage shown by the two young victims in reporting these crimes which was necessary to hold this defendant accountable.”

The sexual assaults of the two separate children were investigated by the Atascadero Police Department and the San Luis Obispo Police Department and the residential burlgary case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office state the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.