Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda pled guilty Wednesday to six counts of sexual assault

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday that San Luis Obispo resident, Juan Adriel CambrayMiranda, has pled guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault involving two children under the age of 14.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, CambrayMiranda pled guilty to four counts of assault including aggravated rape of a child under the age of 14, sexual penetration of a child under the age of 14, and two counts of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a child under the age of 14.

The crimes occurred between April 2016 and May 2018 explain the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

CambrayMiranda is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 22, 2024, in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court where he faces up to 80 years in prison for his sexual crimes as well as his sentencing for a non-related residential burglary in May of 2021 detail the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

This case was investigated by the Atascadero Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.