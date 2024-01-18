Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Biden Administration approves $1.1 billion aid package to extend Diablo Canyon operation

KEYT
By ,
today at 11:57 am
Published 12:10 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A $1.1 billion aid package from the Biden Administration to extend the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant until 2030 was announced on Wednesday.

The nuclear energy plant is the last one still in operation in California.

Details about the aid package were not publicly released by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Separate from the aid package announced on Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has submitted an application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a 20-year extension of the plant's operating license.

More information will be added to this article after an interview with Diablo Canyon officials later today.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
avila beach
diablo canyon power plant
KEYT
pg&e
san luis obispo county
U.S. Department of Energy

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content