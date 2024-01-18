Biden Administration approves $1.1 billion aid package to extend Diablo Canyon operation

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A $1.1 billion aid package from the Biden Administration to extend the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant until 2030 was announced on Wednesday.

The nuclear energy plant is the last one still in operation in California.

Details about the aid package were not publicly released by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Separate from the aid package announced on Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has submitted an application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for a 20-year extension of the plant's operating license.

