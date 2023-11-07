PG&E submits application to extend the operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) filed a License Renewal Application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday to extend the operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The facility is the largest energy-generating plant in the state, creating enough energy to meet the electricity demands of three million people detail PG&E.

“PG&E is committed to answering the state’s call to ensure the continued operation of the facility and safely deliver affordable, reliable, and clean energy for California,” PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe said. “Diablo Canyon is a treasure and tremendous resource for the state, as well as one of the safest operated nuclear power plants in the nation."

Governor Newsom signed SB 846 in September of last year to extend operations at the power plant for an additional five years.

“Diablo Canyon Power Plant is safely generating clean electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. We have a dedicated workforce that is committed to operating DCPP [Diablo Canyon Power Plant] with integrity and safety at the forefront. We’re all excited for the opportunity to continue serving the state and help power California’s clean energy future,” said Diablo Canyon Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer Paula Gerfen.

Once the Nuclear Regulatory Commission agrees the submitted application is sufficient to begin the review, a multi-year evaluation process begins which includes public input.

Diablo Canyon Power Plant will continue to operate until the Nuclear Energy Commission completes its review of PG&E's extension application. More information about the process can be found here.