Five rescued and one transported from Oceano Dunes campsite due to high surf flooding
OCEANO, Calif. – Five people were rescued and one medically transported due to flooding because of notably high surf at Oceano Dunes State Park campsite on Thursday.
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department detail their response teams will remain in the area as the issue persists and urge people to stay safe.
This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.