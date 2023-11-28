Eric Allen Moore sentenced 50 years to life after admitting to sexual acts with two children

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that 33-year-old Paso Robles man Eric Allen Moore was sentenced to 50 years to life in state prison for two counts of sex with children under the age of ten.

On Oct. 3, 2023, Moore pled guilty to those two counts as well as the two aggravating factors that the crimes involved victims who were particularly vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust when committing his crimes explain San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Moore committed his crimes in Paso Robles between 2017 and 2022 and perpetrated his crimes against two different children under the age of ten.

“While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard who prosecuted the case. "I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

This case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department alongside the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation.