Eric Allen Moore of Paso Robles convicted of engaging in sex with two children

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Eric Allen Moore of Paso Robles pled guilty to two counts of engaging in sex with a child under the age of 10 on Tuesday.

In his plea, Moore admitted to two aggravating factors, that the crimes involved victims who were particularly vulnerable and that he took advantage of a position of trust detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crimes occurred in Paso Robles between 2017 to 2022 and involved two children, both of whom where under the age of ten and had their identities protected in court documents.

Moore faces 50 years to life in state prison when he is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 28 of this year in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court with Judge Timothy Covello presiding relay San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

“While it is tragic to see children so terribly victimized by someone they are supposed to trust most, I am amazed at the resilience and courage shown by these two young survivors,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard who prosecuted the case. "I commend both for having the strength to speak up and not stay silent.”

This case was investigated by Paso Robles Police Department with assistance from the District Attorney's Office's Bureau of Investigation.