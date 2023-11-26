Man arrested, another hospitalized in Los Osos

LOS OSOS, Calif. — A man was arrested for numerous gun charges and another man was hospitalized after sustaining a gun shot wound early Sunday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of 10th Street near Nipomo Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. after getting a report of a victim with a gun shot wound.

Sheriff's Detectives arrived at the location and after investigating the scene they determined a shooting had taken place.

A search for a suspect was immediately conducted after identifying the shooter as 20-year-old man of Los Osos. According to the SLO Sheriff's Office, the suspect was located nearby the area and was arrested.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening wounds, according to the SLO Sheriff's Office.

The 20-year-old Los Osos man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and violating his probation.

The SLO Sheriff's Office says, no further information was released at this time.

An investigation is now underway.