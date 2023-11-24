Central Coast shoppers begin holiday season at Holloway’s Christmas Trees

NIPOMO, Calif. – People on the Central Coast are picking up their Christmas trees to start their holiday festivities at Holloway's Christmas Trees.

The day after Thanksgiving, many people put away their fall decor and begin their Christmas set up.

The family-owned farm grows Christmas trees that are distributed across California.

This year, people can choose from Noble, Nordmann and Douglas Fir trees.

The trees range from two to 12 feet tall.

With a high demand this year trees are on a first come first serve basis.

