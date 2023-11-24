Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Central Coast shoppers begin holiday season at Holloway’s Christmas Trees

KEYT
By
today at 10:27 am
Published 11:10 am

NIPOMO, Calif. – People on the Central Coast are picking up their Christmas trees to start their holiday festivities at Holloway's Christmas Trees.

The day after Thanksgiving, many people put away their fall decor and begin their Christmas set up.

The family-owned farm grows Christmas trees that are distributed across California.

This year, people can choose from Noble, Nordmann and Douglas Fir trees.

The trees range from two to 12 feet tall.

With a high demand this year trees are on a first come first serve basis.

For more on this story, stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 5 and 6 p.m. today.

San Luis Obispo County
holiday shopping
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Christina Rodriguez

