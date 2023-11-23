Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles man arrested in connection with Jersey Mike’s robbery on November 17

Paso Robles Police Department
By
today at 1:00 pm
Published 1:17 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 41-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested at a Motel 6 in San Simeon in connection to a robbery at a Jersey Mike's in Paso Robles on Nov. 17.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, a red two-door Mini Cooper with California License Plate number 8JKZ750 associated with the robbery is still outstanding.

If you see this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can remain anonymous and report your information to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 805-549-7867.

A search warrant was executed at the Motel 6 room where evidence of the robbery was discovered including a replica handgun believed to have been used in the robbery, but no cash was recovered detail Paso Robles Police Department.

The Paso Robles man was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo Count Jail on the following charges:

  • 211 PC – Robbery (felony)
  • 12022.1 PC – Commit felony while out on bail (felony)
  • 11377 H&S – Possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
crime and courts
felony robbery
KEYT
paso robles
Paso Robles Police Department
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content