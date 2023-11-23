Paso Robles man arrested in connection with Jersey Mike’s robbery on November 17

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 41-year-old Paso Robles man was arrested at a Motel 6 in San Simeon in connection to a robbery at a Jersey Mike's in Paso Robles on Nov. 17.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, a red two-door Mini Cooper with California License Plate number 8JKZ750 associated with the robbery is still outstanding.

If you see this vehicle, you are asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can remain anonymous and report your information to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 805-549-7867.

A search warrant was executed at the Motel 6 room where evidence of the robbery was discovered including a replica handgun believed to have been used in the robbery, but no cash was recovered detail Paso Robles Police Department.

The Paso Robles man was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo Count Jail on the following charges: