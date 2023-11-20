Police searching for man involved in Friday’s armed robbery at Jersey Mike’s in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police Department is searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at Jersey Mike's sandwiches that happened around 7 p.m. Friday evening.

The man involved at the robbery in the 2300 block of Theater Drive is described as an adult male in all black clothing and wearing a black mask and fled from the scene through the nearby Target parking lot detail Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers responded to the call of an armed robbery at the sandwich shop at 7:02 p.m. Friday evening explain Paso Robles Police Department.

According to Paso Robles Police Department, after an investigation, it was discovered the man handed a note to an employee demanding they put all the money into a bag and raised his shirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband.

Paso Robles Police detail that the employee put the money into the bag and handed it to the man who fled the scene and remains at large.

Paso Robles Police Department is asking that anyone with information about this ongoing investigation contact them at 805-237-6464.