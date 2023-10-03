Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Atascadero Police release name of pedestrian hit and killed by passing vehicle in late September

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Police Department has officially identified the man who died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Sep. 26 on El Camino Real as Joel Chesler, a 79-year-old resident of Atascadero.

Chesler was hit while trying to cross the street by a passing vehicle and was treated at the scene for his injuries detail Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police Department, Chesler died from his injuries while being transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

