San Luis Obispo County

Pedestrian dies after vehicle collision in Atascadero Tuesday afternoon

Atascadero Police Department
ATASCADERO, Calif. – A male pedestrian died while trying to cross El Camino Real towards Vons when he was struck by a passing vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Atascadero.

Atascadero Police Department details that officers responded to the call of a pedestrian-involved traffic incident around 2 p.m. on Sep. 26 just south of Vons on El Camino Real.

According to Atascadero Police Department, the man was transported for life-threatening injuries and was en route to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center when he died from his injuries.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin and the investigation into his death is ongoing detail Atascadero Police Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

