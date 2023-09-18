SLO County District Attorney called up for active duty service overseas with 40th Infantry Division

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow, who also serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the California Army National Guard, will be deployed on active duty beginning on Wednesday, Sep. 20 of this year.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth will serve as acting District Attorney for the County.

In June of this year, the 40th Infantry Division was deployed overseas and Dow will return from his active service duty with his unit after the completion of their mission detail a press release from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

This is the first time since the Korean War that the 40th Infantry Division has deployed as a division element and will participate in Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield detail California National Guard.

Dow has served 30 years in the U.S. Army, as an active duty service member, U.S. Army Reserve, and Army National Guard. Dow also serves as the Military Judge for the California Army National Guard.

"I am very pleased to be able to serve the people of the United States and the State of California through my continued service in the California Army National Guard and be a part of this historic deployment of the 40th Infantry Division," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "All the great work of the District Attorney's Office will continue as though I was here. My team under the leadership of Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth has my full confidence and support. I am anxious to get to work for the Army and return as quickly as possible to my very rewarding job as District Attorney."