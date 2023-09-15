Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Disaster and medical aid training for volunteers and nurses in San Luis Obispo County

Training will be held at the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande
Published 11:12 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is conducting disaster and emergency medical aid training for volunteers and nurses that form the County Medical Reserve Corps.

The Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and nurses respond to local disasters in the county in the event of a local public health emergency.

They will receive hands-on training on how best to respond and assist if there's a disaster or medical emergency in SLO County.

The training will take place all day at the South County Regional Center at 800 West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

