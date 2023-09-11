Paso Robles man sentenced to 14 years for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed an Atascadero teenager in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Timothy Clark Wolfe of Paso Robles was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of distributing fentanyl on May 30 of this year.

Wolfe was also ordered to pay $25,955 in restitution and is currently free on a $150,000 bond detail U. S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter ordered Wolfe to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons no later than Oct. 2 of this year during the sentencing hearing on Monday in Los Angeles.

Wolfe was federally indicted in 2022 for selling fake pharmaceutical pills laced with fentanyl that ended up killing a local 19-year-old.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office originally charged the 25-year-old Wolfe with murder as a result of the death of that 19-year-old Atascadero resident in 2020.