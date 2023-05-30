Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles man pleads guilty to distribution of fentanyl in Los Angeles

Timothy Clark Wolfe, 22, of Paso Robles
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
Timothy Clark Wolfe, 22, of Paso Robles
By
today at 11:50 am
Published 12:17 pm

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Timothy Clark Wolfe of Paso Robles has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Clark was federally indicted after selling fake pharmaceutical pills to a 19-year-old Atascadero teen that resulted in their death.

This federal charge came after Clark was originally charged with murder by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in the Mar. 9, 2020 overdose death.

Clark is currently free on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before U. S. District Judge John F. Walter for sentencing on Aug. 7 of this year at 8 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
crime and courts
fentanyl distribution
guilty plea
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content