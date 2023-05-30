Paso Robles man pleads guilty to distribution of fentanyl in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Timothy Clark Wolfe of Paso Robles has pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Clark was federally indicted after selling fake pharmaceutical pills to a 19-year-old Atascadero teen that resulted in their death.

This federal charge came after Clark was originally charged with murder by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in the Mar. 9, 2020 overdose death.

Clark is currently free on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before U. S. District Judge John F. Walter for sentencing on Aug. 7 of this year at 8 a.m.