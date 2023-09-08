Paso Robles City Council appoints John Harmon Mayor of Paso Robles on Thursday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Council appointed Mayor pro Tempore John Hamon to the Mayor's seat during a special City Council meeting on Thursday.

The appointment was made after the passing of Mayor Steve Martin in August of this year.

Mayor Hamon will remain in office for the remainder of the current term with an election for the position scheduled for November of 2026.

The appointment of a new mayor has created a vacancy for the District 1 City Council seat and City staff will soon be accepting applications from interested parties through the appointment process.

A special City Council meeting to interview applicants is scheduled for Tuesday, Sep. 26 of this year. The City intends to swear in one of those applicants at the the regular City Council meeting on Oct. 3.

Interested in submitting an application to serve your local community as the new District 1 City Council member? Prospective applicants must be at least 18, registered to vote in Paso Robles, and live within District 1.

District boundaries in Paso Robles can be viewed here.

Those interested can submit an application starting on Monday, Sep. 11.

Applications will be made available on the City's website and at the City Clerk's Office at 1000 Spring St.

Completed applications can be submitted in person at the City Clerk's office, by email to CityClerk@PRCity.com, or via mail to:

1000 Spring St. Attn. City Clerk Paso Robles, CA 93446.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Sep. 21 of this year.

Interested applicants can contact the City Clerk Melissa Boyer at CityClerk@PRCity.com or at 805-237-3960.

Pursuant to state law, the appointee to the vacant City Council seat will serve through the November 2024 election cycle.