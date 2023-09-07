Santa Margarita teen arrested for robbery following a foot chase Thursday afternoon

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Police Department arrested a 15-year-old Santa Margarita resident after he allegedly attempted to steal a bicycle while wielding a handgun in the area of the 6700 block of El Camino Real Thursday afternoon.

The juvenile brandished the weapon and fled the scene on foot using the creek near the pedestrian tunnel and towards Atascadero High School detail Atascadero Police Department.

Atascadero Police Department relay that out of an overabundance of caution, both Atascadero High School and North County Christian School were placed into lockdown while the search continued.

According to Atascadero Police Department, a person matching the juvenile's description jumped over a fence in the 6400 block of Nacimiento Avenue directly in front of an officer and that person was detained and positively identified as the subject of the ongoing search which involved a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

A K-9 with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, trained to locate firearms, was called to locate a firearm potentially discarded in the area detail Atascadero Police Department.

Atascadero Police Department relay that a pellet gun wrapped in a black beanie was located near a backpack belonging to the juvenile.

According to Atascadero Police Department, the 15-year-old was transported and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center for robbery.