Atascadero Police placed Atascadero High and North County Christian on lockdown while searching for potentially armed person Thursday

today at 3:53 pm
Published 4:05 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Atascadero Police Department placed Atascadero High School and North County Christian School on temporary lockdown that has now been lifted after receiving reports of an armed person in the vicinity Thursday afternoon.

Those shelter-in-place orders were cleared at 3:37 p.m. relay Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police Department, the suspected armed person was not located and officers are no longer searching the area near those two schools.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

