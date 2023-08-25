Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Identity of body discovered at Los Osos RV fire released

Published 3:31 pm

LOS OSOS, Calif. – The Coroner's Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an RV fire on Monday as 44-year-old Christopher Wayne Surratt of Los Osos.

Surratt's body was discovered after San Luis Obispo County first responders arrived at the scene of a fully engulfed RV in the 1900 block of Turri Road in Los Osos.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, an autopsy has been conducted and preliminary results indicate Surratt died from smoke inhalation.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has an ongoing death investigation while San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is currently conducting a fire investigation detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

