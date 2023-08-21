Body of unidentified man discovered at scene of RV fire near Los Osos Monday morning

LOS OSOS, Calif. – First responders with San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of an adult man at the scene of an RV fire Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fully-engulfed RV fire in the 1900 block of Turri Road northeast of Los Osos detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, once the flames were extinguished, the body of an adult male was discovered inside the RV.

Detectives with the County Coroner's office are now in the process of identifying the man and the next step will be to inform their next of kin relay San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Although the investigation is ongoing, preliminary reports from the scene indicate that the fire was accidental detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.