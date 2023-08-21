Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Body of unidentified man discovered at scene of RV fire near Los Osos Monday morning

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department
By
today at 2:45 pm
Published 2:59 pm

LOS OSOS, Calif. – First responders with San Luis Obispo County Fire Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office discovered the body of an adult man at the scene of an RV fire Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fully-engulfed RV fire in the 1900 block of Turri Road northeast of Los Osos detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, once the flames were extinguished, the body of an adult male was discovered inside the RV.

Detectives with the County Coroner's office are now in the process of identifying the man and the next step will be to inform their next of kin relay San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Although the investigation is ongoing, preliminary reports from the scene indicate that the fire was accidental detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fire
KEYT
los osos
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content