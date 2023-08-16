Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Cuesta College Foundation providing largest ever financial support to students 

More than one million dollars pledged
More than one million dollars pledged
Published 10:46 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Cuesta College Foundation announced it is providing students with over $1 million in financial support for the 2023-2024 academic year. 

This is the most financial support the Cuesta College Foundation has ever provided in a single academic year. 

Student fees and other costs funded under the Foundation's financial support initiative will allow more Cuesta College students to begin and continue their academic careers.

“This million-dollar milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to breaking down financial barriers and empowering students to achieve their educational goals,” said Shannon Hill, Executive Director of the Cuesta College Foundation. “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide transformative opportunities for students in San Luis Obispo County.” 

