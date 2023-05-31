Lockdown-triggering pursuit in San Luis Obispo ends in arrest of one man with multiple warrants

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man on Wednesday for an assortment of crimes committed over the past several months including domestic violence, robbery, and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old was spotted near the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station. He fled the area heading towards San Luis Obispo High School, triggering a lockdown at that school detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to Police, the man gained access to the roof of residence near the intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson where he was negotiated into surrendering by members of the San Luis Obispo Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team.

The school lockdown was lifted after the man was apprehended.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and booked on a parole violation and three outstanding warrants.

Due to his parole status he is not eligible for bail and several cases have been submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.