Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Lockdown-triggering pursuit in San Luis Obispo ends in arrest of one man with multiple warrants

KEYT/MGN
By
today at 5:35 pm
Published 5:52 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man on Wednesday for an assortment of crimes committed over the past several months including domestic violence, robbery, and resisting arrest.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old was spotted near the San Luis Obispo Amtrak station. He fled the area heading towards San Luis Obispo High School, triggering a lockdown at that school detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to Police, the man gained access to the roof of residence near the intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson where he was negotiated into surrendering by members of the San Luis Obispo Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team.

The school lockdown was lifted after the man was apprehended.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and booked on a parole violation and three outstanding warrants.

Due to his parole status he is not eligible for bail and several cases have been submitted to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
crime and courts
KEYT
san luis obispo city police department
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo High School
San Luis Obispo Police Department Crisis Negotiations Team
school lockdown

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content