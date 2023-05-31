Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo High School lockdown lifted, police make arrest and end search for wanted person in the area

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department placed San Luis Obispo High School on lockdown as a precautionary measure at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after apprehending a wanted person in the immediate area.

A tweet from San Luis Obispo Police Department at 12:45 p.m. detailed that the lockdown had been lifted and there was no threat from the person to the community.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

