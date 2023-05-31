San Luis Obispo High School lockdown lifted, police make arrest and end search for wanted person in the area

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department placed San Luis Obispo High School on lockdown as a precautionary measure at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after apprehending a wanted person in the immediate area.

A tweet from San Luis Obispo Police Department at 12:45 p.m. detailed that the lockdown had been lifted and there was no threat from the person to the community.

That tweet is below.

As a precautionary measure, SLOPD placed San Luis High School on lockdown today at 12:08 p.m. and apprehended a wanted subject in the immediate area. The lockdown has been lifted and there is no threat to the community. More information will be provided as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/9z9JVXgC9x — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) May 31, 2023

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.