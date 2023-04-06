Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Crews on scene for two hikers with possible injuries at Bishop Peak

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Crews are currently on the scene of a potential rescue for two hikers at Bishop Peak with one helicopter on the way, according to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

The department said the two hikers are off the trail with possible injuries, as of 1:12 p.m. Thursday.

"Fire crews are verbal contact with the hikers via phone and have eyes on their location and are working to make access," said the department in a Tweet.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

