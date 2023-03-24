Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students are getting ready to perform “Chicago”

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif.- The production includes students from several schools including Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley High School.

The musical Chicago is set in the roaring 20s during the jazz age.

"I think it's really cool. It's the rise of the celebrity. It's the rise of the media and kind of just the start of what we know today. Now it's maybe like paparazzi or TMZ, things like that, you know, so kind of it's just the rise. And their true story is real stories about real women who killed their husbands in the twenties and and gained fame from that," said Makai Copado a student at Pioneer Valley High School.

Students spent months preparing the popular musical.

"Oh my gosh, 13 hour rehearsals and then the next day, 10 hours and then it's just like it was just so much work and all these different people would come to help us. And so I'm really grateful for that," said Noah Mccormick a student at Pioneer Valley High School.

The next shows are March 30th and 31st and April 1st.

For more information and for tickets click link.