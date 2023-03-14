Evacuation order issued for Oceano residents south of the Arroyo Grande Levee and along the Oceano Lagoon

OCEANO, Calif.– Oceano residents south of the Arroyo Grande Levee and near the Oceano Lagoon are under an evacuation order and should seek higher ground amid Tuesday's storm, according to SLO county officials.

The following areas under the order include:

South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Hwy 1

Area around the Oceano Lagoon including:

South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

North and East of Strand Way & River Ave.

East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Ave.

The area was previously under an evacuation warning, but has since been upgraded to match the severity of the storm. Find a full list of evacuations warnings in SLO county here.

Displaced residents and pets should make their way to the American Red Cross shelter at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo.

Anyone in need of transportation the the center can call the SLO County Office of Emergency Services line at (805) 543-2444.