San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District has cancelled all classes tomorrow due to rain

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District issued a notice informing staff, students, and families that all schools will be closed Tuesday, Mar. 14 due to a forecast for heavy rain.

San Luis Obispo County is under a flood watch from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mar. 14.

For the latest news from San Luis Obispo County, check out reasdyslo.org.

It is advised that residents remain off local roads during the storm, but if you have to drive, you can check out Caltrans' quickmap for the latest road closures.