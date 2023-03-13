Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 7:44 pm
Published 8:01 pm

San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District has cancelled all classes tomorrow due to rain

San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District issued a notice informing staff, students, and families that all schools will be closed Tuesday, Mar. 14 due to a forecast for heavy rain.

San Luis Obispo County is under a flood watch from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mar. 14.

For the latest news from San Luis Obispo County, check out reasdyslo.org.

It is advised that residents remain off local roads during the storm, but if you have to drive, you can check out Caltrans' quickmap for the latest road closures.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District
san luis obispo county
storm closures
Weather
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content