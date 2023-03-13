Red Cross opens shelter in San Luis Obispo before heavy rains hit the area

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Residents under an evacuation warning or that are displaced by flooding, can use the American Red Cross shelter at the Veterans Memorial Building at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

The shelter opens at 8 p.m. on Mar. 13 and will accept pets.

Emergency officials have already issued evacuation warnings in parts of San Luis Obispo County due to a risk of localized flooding and more could be added as rains saturate the county.

Detailed evacuation warning maps can be found here.

Driving in these expected rainy conditions is not advised, but if you have to drive, you can check out Caltrans' QuickMap for the latest road closures.