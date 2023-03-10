Complete list of evacuation orders and warnings throughout San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Find a complete list of current evacuations and warnings to neighborhoods throughout the county.

There are currently two evacuation orders in San Luis Obispo County for residents along the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and in Cambria's Eats Villiage.

Evacuation Orders applies to the following areas with maps of each evacuation area below:

Cambria: North of Santa Rosa Creek, south of Main Street, west of Bridge Street, and east of Cambria Drive.

Arroyo Grande: All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Hwy 1

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning has been issued for residents in Arroyo Grande along Tally Ho between Corbett Canyon and James Way.

The following areas in Paso Robles are also under an evacuation warning and should be prepared and on alert for an upgrade to an order.

70 through 84 Navajo Avenue

406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

3700 and 3730 Spring Street

1509 through 1911 North River Road

We will provide more updates as the day continues.