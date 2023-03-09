Downtown Pismo Beach was extra quiet today because tourists and people are just trying to stay warm and dry
PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Downtown Pismo Beach was extra quiet today because tourists and people are just trying to stay warm and dry.
Visitors to SLO County say they’ve never seen the waves this strong.
SLO CHP is telling the community not to drive unless you absolutely must.
Local schools are being asked to adjust schedules or cancel classes tomorrow.
Tonight’s farmer’s market in SLO has been cancelled.