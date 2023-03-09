Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
today at 7:41 pm
Published 7:56 pm

Downtown Pismo Beach was extra quiet today because tourists and people are just trying to stay warm and dry

Tony Almanza / KEYT

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Downtown Pismo Beach was extra quiet today because tourists and people are just trying to stay warm and dry.

Visitors to SLO County say they’ve never seen the waves this strong.

SLO CHP is telling the community not to drive unless you absolutely must.

Local schools are being asked to adjust schedules or cancel classes tomorrow.

Tonight’s farmer’s market in SLO has been cancelled.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content