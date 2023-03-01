San Luis Obispo man sentenced 435 years to life for 19 counts of sexual abuse

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – District Attorney Dan Dow announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Daniel Ramirez-Gutierrez has been sentenced to 435 years to life in state prison for 19 counts of sexual abuse of two children and one adult.

Dow said that at Wednesday's hearing, SLO County Superior Court Judge Craig B. van Rooyen heard directly from the crime victims about the severe impact of the sexual abuse crimes on their lives.

After listening to the victims’ comments and the statements made by the defense lawyer and the prosecutor, Judge van Rooyen sentenced Ramirez-Gutierrez to serve 435 years to life in state prison.

“In San Luis Obispo County, we vigorously prosecute child predators and fully enforce California law to protect children - our most vulnerable citizens,” said Dow. “While this long sentence will not undo the harm done to these young people, it does send an unmistakable message that sexual abuse of children is reprehensible and will not be tolerated in our community.”

Following the five-day court trial earlier in the year, Judge van Rooyen issued a finding that the crimes involved multiple victims, including two under the age of 14

