Daniel Ramirezgutierrez convicted of 19 counts of sexual abuse involving three victims

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Craig B. van Rooyen found 36-year-old Daniel Ramirezguitierrez guilty of 19 counts of sexual abuse of two children and one adult on Feb. 3.

Following the five-day court trial, Judge van Rooyen issued a finding that the crimes involved multiple victims, including two under the age of 14, resulting in a possible sentence enhancement of up to 435 years to life in prison in accordance with California sentencing law.

“Crimes of sexual abuse always leave a long-lasting psychological scar on the survivors and therefore they deserve our full prosecution and appropriately strong sentences,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

The crimes included one count of sexual intercourse with a child under the age of ten, 14 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14, two counts of forcible rape, and two counts of forcible oral copulation.

Ramirezguitierrez's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Mar. 1 of 2023.

These counts occurred in two separate jurisdictions and at different times.

The crimes specific to San Luis Obispo County spanned between 2015 and 2022 and involved acts against his then partner and her juvenile family member. The Contra Costa County specific charges stem from actions against a close juvenile family member between 2012 and 2016.

California law allows for the prosecution of crimes that occurred in other jurisdictions under certain circumstances and with authorization from the other county's District Attorney, both of which were satisfied in this case.

This investigation involved the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney's Child Abuse Interview team, and Contra Costa County's Brentwood Police Department.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard, as part of the District Attorney's Sexual Violence Unit, managed the prosecution of these charges.

