Atascadero City Manager Rachelle Rickard set to retire this year

ATASCADERO, Calif. — Atascadero City Manager Rachelle Rickard is set to retire this year after serving 26 years for the city.

Rickard will retire in July, according to Atascadero city officials.

The Cal Poly San Luis Obispo alum served the city and people of Atascadero since February 28, 1997.

According to city officials, they will begin recruiting for Rickard’s replacement as city manager in the weeks to come.

Rickard started her career as a city accountant and was quickly promoted to Administrative Services Director, where she served for 16 years. In her role as ASD, she was the project manager for the rehabilitation of the Atascadero Historic City Hall. She introduced a financial plan that helped enable the city to build reserves made specifically for economic downturns.

In June of 2013, Rickard was appointed as City Manager. She was met with a deficit in general fundings. Rickard helped the city with adding $11,000,000 to the general fund reserve.

Rickard also implemented city council policies to help bring the city towards financial stability.

In Rickard's time as city manager, she's helped in repairing over 42 miles of neighborhood roads and helped increase the overall Pavement Condition Index by eight points as part of the Atascadero Road Program. She also helped establish a branding, marketing, promotions and events program that includes popular events like the Tamale Festival.

Atascadero's CM also assisted in getting over $32,000,000 of federal and state grants for the city.

Rickard is known to have supported projects such as the Joy Playground, the Colony Park Community Center, the Zoo Garden Event Center, the Thelma Vetter Red Panda Exhibit, the Lake Dredging Project, the Centennial Plaza and Bridge, Outdoor Pickleball Courts, The Plaza on El Camino and the Lewis Avenue Bridge.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno praised Rickard for her hard work and says she is a "tremendous asset to the city."

"As you look at new businesses and infrastructure projects or events and a thriving Downtown, her professionalism, strong work ethic, and exemplary leadership are manifests citywide,” said Mayor Heather Moreno.

Rickard says it's been a privilege being able to serve the city and is looking forward retirement.

"I am looking forward to traveling and enjoying time with my husband of 33 years, spending more time with my family including visiting my two grown children," said Rickard.