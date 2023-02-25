Oceano evacuation warning lifted

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo has lifted the evacuation warning issued on Feb. 24 for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee as of today, Feb. 25.

While the official warning is no longer in effect, the possibility of flooding is still dependent on future storms compounding the already saturated ground the county's Office of Emergency Services warns.

For those looking for more information on recovery efforts and tools, visit RecoverSLO.org.