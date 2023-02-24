Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 4:23 pm

County officials issue evacuation warning for residents near Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

SLO County OES on Twitter

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Office of Emergency Services for San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents near Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

OES issued the warning for the following areas as of 4:00 p.m. Friday:

  • South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee
  • All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for one mile and West of Highway 1

"Residents in this area should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation," wrote OES. "Residents are reminded that if evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will use notification methods as appropriate such as Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse telephone notification system and social media."

For a map of the area and updates on this warning, visit: www.emergencyslo.org/en/evacuations.aspx.

For more information, contact the County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5678.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content