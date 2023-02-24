County officials issue evacuation warning for residents near Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The Office of Emergency Services for San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning for Oceano residents near Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

OES issued the warning for the following areas as of 4:00 p.m. Friday:

South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for one mile and West of Highway 1

"Residents in this area should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation," wrote OES. "Residents are reminded that if evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will use notification methods as appropriate such as Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse telephone notification system and social media."

For a map of the area and updates on this warning, visit: www.emergencyslo.org/en/evacuations.aspx.

For more information, contact the County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5678.