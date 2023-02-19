Homicide occurs in Pismo Beach pier parking lot, investigation is ongoing

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – On Feb. 18 around 11:47 p.m., Pismo Beach Police received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred in the pier promenade area in downtown Pismo Beach. A 40-year-old victim from Fresno with multiple gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot.

The man was transported to Marian Hospital where he died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that at least four men and some women approached the victim about a possible gang affiliation leading to a verbal argument.

That verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation and ultimately, the suspected shooter fired multiple rounds at close range at the victim according to police.

The suspect was seen leaving the pier parking lot with several other people eastbound in a tan or brown colored older model Chevy Silverado. That vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Highway 1.

The suspected shooter is described as a thin build man, approximately 18 to 20 years old wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Pismo Beach detectives are working alongside Fresno law enforcement agencies to identify all parties involved and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208. Detective Sergeant Anthony Hernandez is the lead investigator.