State offers continued support to SLO Sheriff’s search for missing Kyle Doan

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Sheriff's search for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan continues after he was last seen on Jan. 9 when he was swept away by floodwaters.

State resources from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Governor's Office of Emergency Services have been tasked with meeting all requests from county officials for their ongoing search of the missing boy.

Since the heavy storms in early January, search efforts have expanded to nearby waterways, to the Salinas River and Pacific Ocean, to using aerial search tools like drones, but have been hampered even after major storms no longer drenched the area.

Since most of the land along the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River is private property, law enforcement officers encourage independent searchers get permission from landowners, follow all local official's guidelines, and pay attention to their own safety.