San Luis Obispo County
Los Osos local pleads guilty to second DUI-related charges

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – 23-year-old Los Osos Gianna Brencola pleaded guilty to a 2021 DUI and faces up to six years in state prison, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney.

Brencola struck several parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit on Halloween night of 2021 in Morro Bay

The Los Osos resident is a repeat offender having another DUI in 2017. In that alcohol-related incident on Aug. 29, 2017, the woman struck and killed a Cal Poly student Kennedy Love while Love was on a bicycle on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo.

Brencola was convicted of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit and run resulting in death.

After participating in a community re-entry program while incarcerated, Brencola was released early on Dec. 18, 2019.

Brencola's sentencing for her 2021 case is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023 where she faces up to six years in prison due to her previous convictions which also serve as a "strike" under California's Three Strikes sentencing law.

