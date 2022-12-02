20-year-old arrested for suspected burglary

ATASCADERO, Calif.- Atascadero Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a Nov. 30 burglary of a local business on Friday.

An Atascadero police officer stopped a man he recognized as someone wanted in connection to a burglary two days prior while the man was walking in the 5900 block of El Camino Real early this morning.

The 20-year-old male was arrested on a charge of burglary and for outstanding warrants. The man was found to be in possession of suspected burglary tools.

Atascadero Police officers transported and booked the man into San Luis Obispo County jail.